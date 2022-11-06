Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Arrested For Sexual Assault in Sydney

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has reportedly been arrested by Sydney police following allegations of sexual assault, even as the ICC World T20 2022 plays out, on Sunday, 6 November.

What do we know? According to the New South Wales police, Gunathilaka was arrested after a 29-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on the evening of Wednesday, 2 November. Police say Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

What are the allegations? New South Wales police stated that the 29-year-old woman in question met Gunathilaka through an online dating app and were communicating for a few days before they met. They alleged that he sexually assaulted her at a residence in Rose Bay, a suburb in Sydney.