2023 World Cup Opener and Final in Ahmedabad, India To Start Against Aus: Report

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is likely to commence with a clash between two finalists of the last edition, England and New Zealand, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The competition is scheduled to run from 5 October to 19 November, with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium slated to host both the inaugural, and the final contest.

Besides Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also finalised eleven other venues for the sport’s pinnacle spectacle – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Rajkot, Raipur and Guwahati.