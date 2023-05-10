ADVERTISEMENT

2023 World Cup Opener and Final in Ahmedabad, India To Start Against Aus: Report

2023 Cricket World Cup: The match between India and Pakistan is likely to be held on 15 October.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
2023 World Cup Opener and Final in Ahmedabad, India To Start Against Aus: Report
i

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is likely to commence with a clash between two finalists of the last edition, England and New Zealand, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The competition is scheduled to run from 5 October to 19 November, with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium slated to host both the inaugural, and the final contest.

Besides Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also finalised eleven other venues for the sport’s pinnacle spectacle – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Rajkot, Raipur and Guwahati.

India’s campaign is likely to start with the Australian challenge, with Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium being touted as the possible host.

Earlier, it was reported that the team management has requested BCCI for India’s game to be played on tracks that are on the slower side, in a bid to capitalise on home advantage.

Here's all you need to know about the 2023 Cricket World Cup schedule:

  • The opening match will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • Last year’s finalists, England and New Zealand will be competing in the opening match.

  • The competition will be running from 5 October to 19 November.

  • India are likely to start their campaign against Australia.

  • India’s first match could be played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

  • The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is expected to be played on 15 October.

  • The final match is also likely to be played in Ahmedabad.

  • Pakistan’s matches are likely to be held at Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

  • Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is likely to host majority of Bangladesh’s matches.

2023 World Cup: India's first match is expected to be against Australia.

(Photo: BCCI)

The much-awaited match between two Asian giants, India and Pakistan, was initially planned to be held in Ahmedabad. The new development, however, claims that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are unwilling to take on India in Ahmedabad, although their participation in the competition is all but guaranteed.

2023 World Cup: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host both the inaugural and the final match.

(Photo: BCCI)

8 Slots Booked, 10 Teams Vying for the Vacant 2

With India being automatically qualified as the host nation, seven other teams have earned a berth courtesy of their Super League performance – Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Besides these teams, there will be a couple of entrants from the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Ten teams are vying for the last two available slots, which include two-time champions, West Indies, and the 1996 winners, Sri Lanka.

