The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to announce the relocation of the 2023 Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to be held in Pakistan, to Sri Lanka. Whilst the new reports have led to speculation about the upcoming sequence of events, India's decision of not travelling to Pakistan, coupled with three other nations – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan – rejecting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed hybrid model, are the likely reasons behind the possible relocation.
Here’s all you need to know about the situation:
Explained: 2023 Asia Cup Likely To Be Moved From Pakistan to Sri Lanka, but Why?
1. Why Is the 2023 Asia Cup Likely To Be Moved Out of Pakistan?
To put it simply, and briefly – because India were unwilling to travel to the neighbouring nation for the competition.
Now, let’s focus on the sequence of events.
Back in October 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah announced that India will not be going to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and subsequently, it has to be relocated to a neutral venue.
“I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue. A neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” he said.
Earlier this year, in January, Shah, who also is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), announced the upcoming two-year calendar of Asian cricket events, wherein it was mentioned that India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the 2023 Asia Cup – with one fixture guaranteed between the two giants.
The venue, however, was not mentioned, with PCB’s chief, Najam Sethi expressing disappointment for ACC taking decisions about a tournament Pakistan were supposed to host.Expand
2. What Is the ‘Hybrid Model’ That Pakistan Proposed?
With both nations being at loggerheads since last year, Pakistan did come up with an alternate plan – one that sees them retaining the hosting rights, whilst also not requiring India to visit their nation.
According to this hybrid model, the tournament would have been played across two venues. All of the matches involving India were to be held in a neutral venue, with the United Arab Emirates then being touted as a possible candidate, while the other matches were to be held in Pakistan, in adherence to the initial plans.Expand
3. Why Was Pakistan’s Proposal Rejected?
The PCB sustained a blow when reportedly, barring India, three other nations – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, rejected the proposed hybrid model.
The competition being played in two nations would have meant that any team that plays with India would have had to travel from Pakistan to the neutral venue, only to possibly return to Pakistan for their next match. This posed a major logistical challenge for all teams, leading to the proposal’s rejection.
Besides that, reports also suggest that the idea was not backed by the broadcasters. Had the competition been played in two nations, the broadcasters would have had to maintain two operational units – significantly increasing the cost of production.Expand
4. What’s Next? What Will Pakistan Do?
While the Asia Cup seems certain to happen, in contrary to some reports of the tournament being cancelled entirely, all eyes will be on Pakistan’s stance. Earlier, the board had threatened to boycott both the Asia Cup, and also the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, which will be held in India, only a month after the former’s commencement.
According to reports in the Pakistani media, whilst boycotting the World Cup is not a possibility, the PCB might opt out of the Asia Cup after their hosting rights have been rescinded. As an alternative, Pakistan might organise a bilateral, or a tri-nation series with teams who are not playing in the Asia Cup, and have no prior scheduled commitments elsewhere.Expand
5. What Else Do I Need To Know About the 2023 Asia Cup?
Firstly – the dates. The tournament will commence on 2 September, with the final scheduled to be held on 17 September.
Besides that, groups have also been announced for the competition. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A, alongside the winners of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, Nepal. In Group B, defending champions Sri Lanka have been placed alongside Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, whilst the top two sides from that stage will be qualifying for the final.
