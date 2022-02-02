Budget 2022: Government Increases Sports Budget In Year Of Asian Games & CWG

"National Service Scheme (NSS) has been granted Rs 283.50 crore which was 231 Crore in BE 2021-22. National Youth Corps, a flagship scheme that aims to indulge Youth in National Building activities, has been allocated Rs. 75 Cr this year, an added Rs 18 Cr to empower the Yuvashakti," the sports ministry said in a statement.



The increase in the budget comes with a major boost to the budget allocated to the Khelo India Scheme, which is a flagship scheme to develop sports at grass root level in India.



Khelo India Scheme has been allocated Rs 974 Cr with a 48.09% increase than previous BE 2021-22. The government has increased the budget from 15 Cr to 50 Cr in BE 2022-23 for the enhancement of Sports Facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. Rs 330.94 Cr has been allocated for the development of Sports in North East Areas which was Rs 276.19 Cr last year.



"Sports Authority of India, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Sports responsible for training and facilitating sportspersons in the country, has been allocated Rs 653 Cr in BE 2022-23.



"A budgetary increase in the assistance to National Sports Federations from Rs 181 Cr in BE 2021-22 to Rs 280 Cr in BE 2022-23 will ensure increased cooperation between the Department of Sports and Sports federations to provide world-class facilities to sportspersons. This will further assist the preparations of Indian athletes for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games," it said.