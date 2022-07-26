Lovlina Borgohain’s Coach Receives Accreditation for 2022 Commonwealth Games

A day after her heartfelt appeal on Twitter, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s coach, Sandhya Gurung has been given accreditation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. With the showpiece event being days away, Borgohain complained of mental harassment as both of her coaches were not being allowed to enter the Commonwealth Games village.

Amongst the two, one coach was sent back to India, while her other coach, Sandhya Gurung was denied entry into the village. On Monday, the Sports Ministry urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take immediate action, and Gurung eventually received her accreditation on Tuesday.