Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at Birmingham CWG

The Commonwealth Games 2022 officially began on 29 July 2022 with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The Birmingham CWG 2022 is a 12-day sports extravaganza that is scheduled to formally end on 8 August 2022. Each day viewers all across the world wait to look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally. People are excited to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 Medal Tally, which took place on Friday, 5 August 2022.

They are excited to know the position of the Indian Contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 8, Friday, 5 August 2022. We are here to update the viewers with all the latest details on the Birmingham CWG 2022. The Indian Contingent has climbed up to Rank 5 in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally on Day 8, Friday, 5 August 2022.