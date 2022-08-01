Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Latest Winner Updates at Birmingham CWG
CWG 2022 Medal Tally: Latest updates on the list of Day 3 winners at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 officially began on Friday, 29 July 2022 and the grand opening ceremony took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Viewers are incredibly excited to watch the Commonwealth Games this year. They keep looking for the latest updates on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally to know which country stands in which position. The sports championship will go on for 12 days. Around 200 Indian athletes are participating in the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022.
India won no medal on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham, which took place on Friday, 29 July 2022. On Day 2 of the sports championship which was held on Saturday, 30 July 2022, India opened their medal count. India secured Rank 8 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally by winning four medals in the weightlifting competition.
On Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022, India won one Gold medal, two Silver medals and one Bronze medal. Mirabai Chanu is the first Indian athlete to win a Gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.
Commonwealth Games 2022: India Updates
In the Commonwealth Games 2022, 200 Indian athletes are participating in 16 different sports events. At the last edition of the Commonwealth Games 2018, India won 66 medals in total, which included 26 Gold medals, 20 Silver medals and 20 Bronze medals.
Now, people are looking forward to the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally. We will bring to you all the latest details on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally.
The Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 will include 286 sessions of sports. Athletes from around 71 Commonwealth Nations are ready to participate in this twelve-day sports championship.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham Medal Tally: List of Winners for Day 3
While Day 1 and Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2022 are already over, people are excited to look at the Birmingham CWG 2022 Day 3 medal tally.
It is important to note that Australia has been leading the medal tally since the first day of the sports championship, followed by England and New Zealand.
On Day 3 of the Birmingham CWG 2022, which took place on Sunday, 31 July 2022, India won two Gold medals. The country has risen to the position of Rank 6 in the sports championship.
Here are all the latest updates on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally for Day 3, on Sunday, 31 July 2022 that everyone should know:
Australia - Gold (22), Silver (13), Bronze (17); Total = 52.
England - Gold (11), Silver (16), Bronze (7); Total = 34.
New Zealand - Gold (10), Silver (5), Bronze (4); Total = 19.
South Africa - Gold (4), Silver (1), Bronze (1); Total = 6.
Canada - Gold (3), Silver (6), Bronze (9); Total = 18.
India - Gold (3), Silver (2), Bronze (1); Total = 6.
Scotland - Gold (2), Silver (7), Bronze (8); Total = 17.
Malaysia - Gold (2), Silver (1), Bronze (1); Total = 4.
Nigeria - Gold (2), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total = 3.
Wales - Gold (1), Silver (2), Bronze (6); Total = 9.
