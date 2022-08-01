CWG: Indian Assured First-Ever Lawn Bowls Medal With Women's Fours Team in Final

India have been assured a first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls with the women's fours team entering the final following a 16-13 win over New Zealand on Monday.

This will be India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.