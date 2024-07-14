Olympics 2024: Badminton Ace Lakshya Activates ‘Sen Mode’ for Operation Paris

For two years, it seemed that Lakshya Sen was invincible. Infallible.

And then, everything went wrong. Murphy’s law.

A first round exit at the Denmark Open.

Then, at the French Open.

Then, at the Japan Masters.

Then, the China Masters.

Then, the Malaysia Open.

And, the India Open, too.

‘How difficult were those months?’ The Quint asks Lakshya.

The 22-year-old says, albeit after a pause to recollect memories he perhaps would much rather never revisit: