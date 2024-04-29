2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Badminton Contingent To Be 7-Strong in France

The Olympic qualification period for badminton started on 1 May 2023 and concluded on 28 April 2024. The final list of entries will be published on 30 April 2024.

In both the men's and women's singles events, the top 38 shuttlers on BWF's 'Road to Paris' rankings will earn quotas. However, two shuttlers from one nation can earn quotas only if they both are in the top 16.

Likewise, in the three doubles events, the top 16 pairs will make it to the summer games, but for two pairs from a single nation to earn quotas, they both must be in the top eight.