Badminton Asia C'ships: Ind W Make History, Beat Japan 3-2 to Reach Maiden Final

In the fourth rubber, India went with a scratch pair of Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa, in the absence of injured Tanisha Crasto, and Japanese duo Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto did not find it hard to beat the Indian pair 21-14, 21-11.

The stage was set for a thrilling finale, with 17-year-old Anmol Kharb stepping up to the challenge despite her limited experience in the tournament.

The reigning national champion Kharb showcased nerves of steel and impeccable skill, overpowering world number 29 Natsuki Nidaira in straight games (21-14, 21-18) to seal India's historic victory and secure a spot in the final.