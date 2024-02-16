Badminton Asian Championships: Indian Women’s Team Beat Hong Kong to Reach Semis

Indian women’s team, on Friday, defeated Hong Kong to make their place in the semi-final of the Badminton Asian Championships. Team India, led by two-time Olympics medalist shuttler PV Sindhu, defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in Selangor, Malaysia, to achieve this feat for the first time in the history of the tournament.
Sindhu, who was out of form for a long time due to injury, defeated her opponent Lo Sin Yan Happy, by 2-1 to mark India’s first victory in the match.
Sindhu dominated the first game as she let Lo Sin score only 7 points while she achieved her game point. However, the second game didn’t go in Sindhu’s favor and she lost it by 16-21, but managed to bounce back stronger in the final game taking it away by 21-12.
The pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa extended India’s lead by clinching a straight-game victory as they defeated the World number 18 duo Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam by 21-10, 21-14, taking India’s tally to 2-0.
Ashmita Chaliha summed up the quarterfinal clash by beating Yeung Sum Yee 21-12, 21-13, dominating throughout the game as she didn’t let Yee take even a single game away.
Earlier, the women’s team had beaten China on Tuesday to emerge as the toppers of the Group W. They will now be facing the winners of the quarterfinal clash between Japan and China, in the semi-final.
The Indian men’s team will also be contesting in the quarter-final clash later on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)