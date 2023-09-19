India’s Paris Olympics Ambitions to Take Flight From Distant Hangzhou

When it comes to the Asian Games, India has experienced one of its best and worst moments in China.

The worst medal haul came in 1990 in Beijing when India bagged just 23 medals, including a single gold -- that too in kabaddi. From there on, things developed in such a way that in the 2010 edition of the continental extravaganza, India bagged 65 medals in Guangzhou, which is their second-best performance in the Asian Games so far.

Now with just a few days to go for the 19th edition of the Asian Games, India is gearing up for the Hangzhou 2022 Games, hoping to continue their recent surge in sports, continuing with the momentum that has been built since the 2006 edition of the Games as the Indian contingent has crossed the half-century mark in medals ever since.