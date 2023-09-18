Mirabai Chanu Eyes First Asiad Medal as Achinta, BindarayanI, Ajith Join Hunt

India’s Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion Achinta Sheuli will be among the four-member Indian weightlifting team for the Asian Games starting in Hangzhou, China, on September 23.

While Chanu will be competing in the 49kg category, Sheuli will be seen in the 73kg category.

The team also features Bindyarani Devi, who won the gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. The 24-year-old will compete in the women's 55kg event.

Reigning National Games champion N. Ajith is the final member of the Indian team. The Tamil Nadu weightlifter will compete in the 73kg category alongside Achinta Sheuli.