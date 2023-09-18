India vs Australia: Ashwin Included, KL Rahul to Lead India in First 2 ODIs

The BCCI's Men's Team's Selectors on Monday rested skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli and key all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the first two ODIs against Australia while bringing in off-spinner R Ashwin into the World Cup framework in case Axar Patel fails to recover from an injury.

Ashwin and fellow spinner Washington Sundar have been included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

With it being the last set of matches for the Indian team before the ODI World Cup, Rohit, Virat and Hardik return for the third ODI against Australia. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have been included in their place for the first two ODIs with K.L Rahul named captain of the 15-member squad.