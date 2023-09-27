ADVERTISEMENT
Will World Boxing Champion Lovlina Continue Her Gold Streak in Asian Games?

Lovlina Borgohain from Assam's Golaghat is the reigning World Boxing Champion and an Olympic bronze medalist.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
Videos
3 min read
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan Camera: Shiv K Maurya & Ribhu Chatterjee

''People from the northeast have seen struggle from their childhood. That's why they have always looked for that one opportunity to do something different'', Lovlina Borgohain didn't only grab that one opportunity, she has continued to prove her mettle.

The 2O23 World Boxing Champion from Assam's Golaghat is a Homegrown Hero.

Lovlina after winning broze at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

After winning a bronze medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina became the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Although this was a big win, but she wanted gold. At the two world championships prior she won bronze and at Commonwealth she didn't win anything. The fight to reach gold and break the 'bronze jinx' was fiercer than ever.

Amid training and the hard work to prove herself, Lovlina had to face a lot of criticism.

Losing and winning is part of the game but people act like we cannot lose at all. I kept hearing the same things, like, 'her career is over' 'she won in Olympics without doing anything'. People even started saying that I cannot perform anymore. They were thinking that my peak is over.
Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer

'Medal toh Gold hi hota hai', said Lovlina in one of her interviews to The Quint. In 2023, she finally did it and became the World Boxing Champion.

Lovlina's still from a photoshoot.

(Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

Lovlina's Story is Not Less Than A Movie

Her parents never watch her bout because they fear that she will lose the match. Instead, they pray during the bout.

Growing up Lovlina has seen struggle and financial constraints. Her father had to live away from the family in order to earn and provide for the family.

At that time, we couldn't even dream of getting into sports. When we were kids, we had to worry about two meals' worth of bread. But my parents wanted us to do something good with our life.
Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer

Lovlina with her parents.

(Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

From Learning Martial Arts, Defying Gender Stereotypes & Triumphing in Boxing

Lovlina's mother got all her daughters enrolled in martial arts classes because she wanted them to learn self-defence. Lovlina was only 10-11 years old then. Martial arts opened the doors for boxing.

Even though some people questioned this, Lovlina's parents' support was relentless. 'They never felt we can't do something because we are girls', she said.

The poor are oppressed even more. People say hurtful things, so that affected me a lot. Seeing all this, since childhood I had dreamt of doing something good. Keeping that in mind, I kept working hard. And today, I am finally able to do something good.
Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer

Lovlina's family lived in a kucha house till 2013-14. A house which used to get watered down during rain. Until, her sisters got jobs and their financial situation got better.

After Lovlina's Olympic win, a motorable road was made to her village in Golaghat by the government.

The Borgohain family have seen the world around them change drastically.

  • 01/04

    Lovlina with her elder sisters.

    (Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

  • 02/04

    Lovlina was appointed as a trainee deputy superintendent (DySP) in the Assam Police in Januray 2022.

    (Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

  • 03/04

    Lovlina with her parents at the ceremony.

    (Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

  • 04/04

    Lovlina's 2023 world championship win.

    (Photo: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram)

The Unstoppable Lovlina

I deserve it the win and I can do more, this is nothing for me. This is not over, this is just the beginning.
Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer

27 years old Lovlina will be making her debut at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. She will be contesting in the women's 75kg category. She will also make her Asian Games debut in the middleweight division as the reigning world champion.

In our special series, 'Homegrown Heroes,' The Quint brings you the extraordinary sports stars from the Northeast. Get ready to delve into such untold stories from India's Northeast. Uncover their real selves – and forge a deeper connection with these remarkable individuals. 

Topics:  Boxing India   Boxing   Asian Games 

