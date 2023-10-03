Asian Games 2023: India Beat Bangladesh 55-18 in Men's Kabaddi Opener

Indian men's Kabaddi team is off to a solid start at the 19th Asian Games with a comfortable 55-18 win over Bangladesh in Pool A match, on Tuesday.

India they kept things quiet against the neighbours in the initial stages of the game. The latter managed to get their first points on the board in the fifth minute of the match. Seasoned raider Naveen Kumar completed a Super Raid, which was followed by an All-Out to take India's score to 11- 2.

Bangladesh managed to pull off a Super Tackle against Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat and built their game defensively closer to the end of the first half. The score read 24 - 9 in India's favour.