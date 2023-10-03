Asian Games: 40-Year-Old Seema Punia Bids Farewell to Asian Games With a Bronze

Seema Punia, on Sunday, won a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event at the 2023 Asian Games. With her season-best throw of 58.62m, the 40-year-old finished the continental tournament in third position. The first and second places were occupied by China’s Feng Bin and Jiang Zhichao, who recorded throws of 67.93m and 61.04m respectively.
However, Seema couldn’t hold her emotions back during the post-event interview and ended up in tears as she revealed that this was her last Asian Games and hence, ending it with a medal was very special.
“This was my last Asian Games and I finished it with a medal. It couldn’t have gotten any better,” she teared up after saying this.
When asked why was she crying she said, “Emotions are attached to this sport. I have been a part of it for the last 29 years and this was my last Asian Games so obviously my emotions are involved."
“I took up this sport as that there was no age barrier involved. People must break the barrier of age and play this sport," Seema added.
“This throw was lesser than what I usually record during training. My arm was strained the day before yesterday so my throw wasn’t up to the mark. I had kept 61m as my target and I was even fulfilling it while training. But a medal is medal aa nd I am happy,” Punia said while talking about her final throw.
Seema's medal came on a stand-out night for Indian athletics at the 2023 Asian Games with nine medals being won by the track-and-field athletes. Steeplechaser Avinash Sable led from start to finish and Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished with a massive throw in the final attempt to win the two gold medals on the night.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)