2023 Asian Games, Day 8 Wrap: Remarkable Day Sees India Winning 15 Medals

India’s campaign at the 2023 Asian Games transcended to a higher ceiling today, as the contingent won 15 medals on Day 8. Currently, India are placed fourth on the medals tally, with 53 medals in their account – 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze.

The day started off with Aditi Ashok scripting history by becoming the first female Indian golfer to win an Asian Games medal. Having said that, she did concede a seven-shot lead to lose out on a gold medal, eventually securing the silver medal.