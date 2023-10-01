2023 Asian Games, Day 8 Wrap: Remarkable Day Sees India Winning 15 Medals

India’s campaign at the 2023 Asian Games transcended to a higher ceiling today, as the contingent won 15 medals on Day 8. Currently, India are placed fourth on the medals tally, with 53 medals in their account – 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze.
The day started off with Aditi Ashok scripting history by becoming the first female Indian golfer to win an Asian Games medal. Having said that, she did concede a seven-shot lead to lose out on a gold medal, eventually securing the silver medal.
The shooting contingent shone again on what was the last day for the sport in this competition. The trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak won a silver medal in women’s trap team event, whilst in the men’s trap team competition, the trio of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman secured a gold medal.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
Later in the day, Kynan secured a bronze medal in the individual men’s trap event, taking India’s medal tally in shooting to 22.
Amid highs aplenty, there were some surprising defeats, as the reigning world champion boxer, Nikhat Zareen was defeated in her semi-final bout, and a bronze medal was added to her tally.
The highlight, or highlights – as there were nine of them – were in the athletics contingent.
Avinash Sable and Tajinder Singh Toor won gold medals in men’s 3000m staplechase and men’s shot put respectively.
Harmilan Bains won a silver medal in women’s 1500m, whilst in the men’s version of the event, Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson won a silver and a bronze medal respectively.
Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in men’s long jump, and while Jyothi Yarraji had initially won a bronze medal in women’s 100m hurdles, it was upgraded to silver after the gold medallist in her event was disqualified for a false start.
At 40 years of age, the evergreen Seema Punia won a bronze medal in women’s discus throw, with Agasara Nandini – half of Seema’s age – securing a bronze medal in women’s heptathlon.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
The last medal of the day arrived in men’s badminton, where the Indian team succumbed to a 2-3 defeat in the gold medal contest against China. However, their silver medal happens to be India’s best-ever finish in the men’s team badminton event at the Asian Games.
Here's how the medals tally stands after today:
Here’s everything that happened today:
Athletics
Barring the medallists, Swapna Barman finished fourth in the women’s heptathlon. Jeswin Aldrin and Sahib Singh both finished eighth in their respective events – men’s long jump and men’s shot put.
KM Deekshan finished ninth in women’s 1500m, with Nithya Ramaraj finishing seventh in women’s 100m hurdles.
Amlan Borgohain qualified for the final of men’s 200m, although Jyothi Yarraji could not progress further in the women’s version of that event.
Basketball
After two consecutive victories, the Indian men’s team was handed a 15-18 defeat by China.
Boxing
Parveen qualified for the semi-final of women’s 54-57kg category, and subsequently, assured a medal. However, Jaismine Lomboria lost her women’s 57-60kg quarter-final against Won Ungyong.
Bridge
The men’s team is ranked second currently, while the mixed and the women’s teams are placed in the fifth and seventh positions respectively.
Equestrian
Ashish Limaye, who was leading the individual eventing charts after topping the leaderboard in dressage yesterday, was unfortunately eliminated in today’s event for skipping two jumps. Meanwhile, Apurva Dabhade and Vikas Kumar finished 6th & 16th in today’s cross country event respectively.
Hockey
The Indian women’s team drew their third group-stage match against South Korea 1-1.
Kurash
Aditya Sanjay Dhopaokar was defeated in the Round of 16 tie of men’s -81kg category.
Squash
Both mixed doubles pairs of Dipika Pallikal Karthik-Harinder Pal Sandhu and Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh started their campaigns with two consecutive victories. Mahesh Mangaonkar also won his men’s singles Round of 32 tie.
Volleyball
The women’s team’s campaign came to an end after a defeat against China.
