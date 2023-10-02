ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women & Men Speed Skaters Bag Bronze Early

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: India are 4th in the tally, with 54 medals- 13 gold, 21 silver & as many bronze.

The Quint
Updated
Asian Games
3 min read
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women & Men Speed Skaters Bag Bronze Early
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snapshot

  • India's Sanjana Bhatula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kastury have won a bronze medal in women's speed skating 3000m final.

  • Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Vikram Ingale have bagged a bronze medal in men's speed skating 3000m final.

  • As Day 9 of the 2023 Asian Games unfolds, the athletics contingent, shuttlers, archers and others will be seen in action.

  • India are placed fourth on the medals tally, with 55 medals in their account including 13 gold, 21 silver and as many bronze.

  • Click here for complete Day 9 schedule.

9:45 AM , 02 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: Archery Update

Recurve: The 1/8 elimination round ties for the men's and women's recurve teams have been completed with the women's team defeating Thailand 5-1, while the men's team have thumped Hong Kong China 6-0.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
9:29 AM , 02 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: What's Next For the Qualifiers?

8:48 AM , 02 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: Another Loss For India

Kurash: India's Jyoti Tokas has lost the women's 87kg quaterfinals 0-3 to Iran's Melika Omid Vandchaly.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
8:35 AM , 02 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: Tejaswin At 5th

Athletics: After kickstarting his shotput performance with a season best throw of 13.39, India's Tejaswin registered a 13.26 in his second attempt and a 12.88 in the third.

Tejaswin finished at the fifth spot.


Published: 02 Oct 2023, 6:56 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×