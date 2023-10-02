Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women & Men Speed Skaters Bag Bronze Early

India's Sanjana Bhatula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kastury have won a bronze medal in women's speed skating 3000m final.
Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Vikram Ingale have bagged a bronze medal in men's speed skating 3000m final.
As Day 9 of the 2023 Asian Games unfolds, the athletics contingent, shuttlers, archers and others will be seen in action.
India are placed fourth on the medals tally, with 55 medals in their account including 13 gold, 21 silver and as many bronze.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: Archery Update
Recurve: The 1/8 elimination round ties for the men's and women's recurve teams have been completed with the women's team defeating Thailand 5-1, while the men's team have thumped Hong Kong China 6-0.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: Another Loss For India
Kurash: India's Jyoti Tokas has lost the women's 87kg quaterfinals 0-3 to Iran's Melika Omid Vandchaly.