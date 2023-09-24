Asian Games: Netizens Furious as Broadcaster Skips India's Volleyball Quarters

The 2023 Asian Games are underway after the opening ceremony took place on Saturday, 23 September at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. India opened their medal tally on Day 1 with 5 medals- 3 silver and 2 bronze. However, Indian fans were left upset on the day after India's integral volleyball quarterfinal against world number five Japan was not streamed by the official broadcaster.

India qualified for the Volleyball quarter-final after beating Chinese Tapei in the Top 12 encounter. On Sunday, the team played the quarter-final against Japan, which again was not broadcast, just like the qualifying encounter. This has left the fans angry and upset as they were expecting and waiting to witness live volleyball action from China.

The Indian team though went onto lose the match against their much higher ranked opponent, as the match finished 3-0 in favour of the Japanese.