Asian Games 2023 Live: India Win Silver In Women's Shooting & Men's Rowing

India's medal count at the 2023 Asian Games has been opened by the women's 10m Air Rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli and Ashi who have bagged a silver.
Rowers Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh have bagged a silver in the Men's Light Weight Double Sculls event.
The women’s cricket team’s semi-final match against Bangladesh is underway with Bangladesh electing to bat first.
Later today, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, the men’s hockey team and the men’s and women’s football teams will be in action.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: India Finish Last
India finish last in Men's Double Sculls Final. We still have 3 more rowing medal events left in the day.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Bangladesh Bowled Out
Team India have bowled Bangladesh out for just 51 run in 17.5 overs. Pooja Vastrakar bagged four wickets while Titas Sadhu, Amanjot Kaur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya took a wicket each.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: India Win Second Silver
The Indian rowing duo of Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh have won the first Indian medal in rowing at the 2023 Asian Games. The pair have bagged a silver in Men's Light Weight Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28:18.
China won the gold ahead of the Indian pair while Uzbekistan bagged the bronze.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: India Open Account With Silver
The Indian trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey have won a silver in the women's 10m Air Rifle Team event with a total tally of 1886.0.
Ramita was the top shooter for India in the round, finishing second overall in the qualifier with a score of 631.9. Mehuli finished fifth with 630.8 points and Ashi ended with 623.3.
Mehuli and Ramita have also qualified for the final of the individual event that will get underway at 9:15am IST today.