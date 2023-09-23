Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Proceedings To Commence From 5:30pm

The Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games will start from 5:30pm IST.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be the torch bearers for India.
Leaders from countries including Cambodia, Syria, Nepal, South Korea and Malaysia will be attending the opening ceremony.
In the Asian Games 2023, athletes from around 45 countries and territories across Asia are participating in 40 sports events across 61 disciplines.
The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony News and Live Updates: The opening ceremony of the 19th edition of Asian Games is all set to take place from 5:30pm today at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China. It will be a will be a multisport event during which advanced and modern technologies of China including artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology will be showcased.
A digital torch lighting ceremony will take place on the opening day of Asian Games Hangzhou 2023, in which millions of torch bearers will participate to create a digital human figure from the digital flames on the on the Qiantang River. For India, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be the torch bearers.
