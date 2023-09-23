ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Proceedings To Commence From 5:30pm

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live updates: The opening ceremony will be a multisport event.

Snapshot

  • The Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games will start from 5:30pm IST.

  • Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be the torch bearers for India.

  • Leaders from countries including Cambodia, Syria, Nepal, South Korea and Malaysia will be attending the opening ceremony.

  • In the Asian Games 2023, athletes from around 45 countries and territories across Asia are participating in 40 sports events across 61 disciplines.

  • The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. 

1:49 PM , 23 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony News and Live Updates: The opening ceremony of the 19th edition of Asian Games is all set to take place from 5:30pm today at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China. It will be a will be a multisport event during which advanced and modern technologies of China including artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology will be showcased.

A digital torch lighting ceremony will take place on the opening day of Asian Games Hangzhou 2023, in which millions of torch bearers will participate to create a digital human figure from the digital flames on the on the Qiantang River. For India, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be the torch bearers.

Published: 23 Sep 2023, 1:38 PM IST
