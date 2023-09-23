Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Proceedings To Commence From 5:30pm

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony News and Live Updates: The opening ceremony of the 19th edition of Asian Games is all set to take place from 5:30pm today at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China. It will be a will be a multisport event during which advanced and modern technologies of China including artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology will be showcased.

A digital torch lighting ceremony will take place on the opening day of Asian Games Hangzhou 2023, in which millions of torch bearers will participate to create a digital human figure from the digital flames on the on the Qiantang River. For India, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh will be the torch bearers.