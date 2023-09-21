Asian Games: Harman to Be India’s Flag-Bearer, Says 'Will Lead With Enthusiasm'

Upon learning of his selection as India's joint flag-bearer for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Harmanpreet Singh expressed his profound honour and excitement.

He stated, "Being named as the joint flag-bearer alongside Lovlina Borgohain for the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride for me. It is an opportunity to represent my country on an even larger scale, and I am truly humbled by this honour. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our boxing star Lovlina for the same.”

"I look forward to leading our contingent with all the enthusiasm and determination that has driven me throughout my career. This event is a testament to the unity and diversity of our nation, and I hope to carry our flag with the utmost pride and humility," he added.



Harmanpreet, known for his exceptional skills as a drag-flicker and his inspiring leadership, has made a significant impact on the global hockey stage. His journey to being named the joint flag-bearer is a testament to his remarkable contributions to Indian hockey.