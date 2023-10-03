Asian Games: Archers Abhishek, Ojas to Meet in Final; Jyothi in Women's Final

India were assured of gold and silver medals in the Compound Men's Individual archery competition at the 19th Asian Games with World Champion Ojas Deotale and compatriot Abhishek Verma setting up a summit clash in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Both Deotale and Verma defeated Korean opponents in the semifinals on Tuesday to set up a clash in the final on 7 October, which assured India of two medals in the Men's Compound Individual.

India was also assured of a medal in the Compound Women's Individual as Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated the reigning World Champion and compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami in the semifinal to secure a place in the final.