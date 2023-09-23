Asian Games: Indian Contingent Walk in Sarees & Kurtas at the Opening Ceremony

The Indian contingent was dressed in traditional attires in brown hue colour with a tint of golden and green borders. While the women were dressed in sarees paired with floral blouses, the men donned kurtas with floral jackets. While the flag-bearers held the national flag, the other athletes too walked in with the miniatures of tricolour in their hands.

A total of 625 athletes will be representing India across different sports at the 15-day-long intercontinental tournament which will conclude on 8th October.

However, only 200 of them took part in the ceremony as most of the athletes will be in action tomorrow in their respective sports.