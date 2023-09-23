Asian Games: Indian Rowers Start Medal Quest in Five Finals on Sunday

India's Rowing history at the Asian Games

Rowing made its Asian Games debut in 1982 at New Delhi but India got its biggest success in 2010 when Bajrang Lal Thakar won the country's first gold medal in the continental extravaganza.

Bajrang won the gold medal in the Men's Single Sculls and then the Men's Quadruple Sculls (Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhoknal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh) added a second gold to the tally in 2018 in Jakarta–Palembang. So far India has won 2 gold, 5 silver and 16 bronze medals overall in Asian Games rowing competitions.

On Sunday at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, Indian rowers will figure in five finals, hoping to add more gold medals to the two the country has already won.

It has been a great run on the water for the rowing squad with India reaching finals in nine out of 10 categories in which they competed.