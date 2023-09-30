2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: Squash Team, Bopanna-Bhosale Keep India on 4th

Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals, and subsequently, retaining their position in the fourth place of the medals tally. India currently have 38 medals to their name – 10 gold, 14 silver and as many bronze.

The day started exactly how it had always been starting for the last few days – with a shooting medal. The mixed 10m Air Pistol pair of Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh secured a silver medal, becoming the 19th medallists from the shooting contingent.