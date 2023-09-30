ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: Squash Team, Bopanna-Bhosale Keep India on 4th

2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: India ended the day with 38 medals to their name – 10 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Asian Games
4 min read
2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: Squash Team, Bopanna-Bhosale Keep India on 4th
Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals, and subsequently, retaining their position in the fourth place of the medals tally. India currently have 38 medals to their name – 10 gold, 14 silver and as many bronze.

The day started exactly how it had always been starting for the last few days – with a shooting medal. The mixed 10m Air Pistol pair of Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh secured a silver medal, becoming the 19th medallists from the shooting contingent.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS won India's 19th shooting medal.

(Photo: PTI)

The second medal of the day arrived in tennis, wherein a 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna defied age and time to secure a gold medal in mixed doubles, alongside his partner, Rutuja Bhosale.

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won a gold medal in mixed doubles.

(Photo: PTI)

The most exhilarating event of the day, however, took place in the afternoon. The Indian men’s squash team – comprising Sourav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Sandhu – overcame deficits on multiple occasions to beat Pakistan 2-1, with Abhay emerging as the star of the show.

The men's squash team won a gold medal by beating Pakistan.

(Photo: PTI)

The last couple of medals came in athletics. In the men’s 10,000m event, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won the silver and the bronze medal respectively, with both athletes recording their personal best figures.

Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won a silver and a bronze medal respectively.

(Photo: PTI)

Here's how the medals tally looks after Day 7:

2023 Asian Games: Medals Tally after Day 7.

(Photo: The Quint)

Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:

  • 3x3 Basketball

The men’s team lost their quarter-final qualification match against Iran, while the women’s team lost their quarter-final match against Chinese Taipei.

  • Athletics

Barring the medals, in men’s 1500m, both Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson qualified for the final round. In men’s long jump, Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the final round. In heptathlon, Agasara Nandini and Swapna Barman are placed fourth and sixth respectively after four events.

  • Badminton

The Indian men’s team defeated South Korea 3-2 to qualify for the final.

The men's badminton team qualified for the final.

(Photo: PTI)

  • Boxing

Preeti, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender all assured medals by winning their respective bouts, while Sachin qualified for the quarter-final of men’s 51-57kg. Meanwhile, Nishant Dev was defeated in his men’s 63.5-71kg quarter-final contest.

  • Bridge 

The men’s team is ranked second, while the women’s team is placed in seventh place. The mixed team is currently fourth in the standings.

  • Canoe

Niraj Verma qualified for the final of men’s C-1 1000m, while Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwar Singh Philem are in the final of men’s C-2 500m. Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha are through to the final of women’s K-2 500m.

  • Diving

Sidharth Pardesi and Heman London Singh finished sixth in 3m synchronized springboard.

  • Golf

Being seven shots ahead, Aditi Ashok is inching closer towards what will be a historic gold medal.

  • Handball

Women’s team’s campaign concluded with a victory against Nepal.

  • Hockey

The Indian men’s team defeated Pakistan 10-2.

  • Kurash

Keshav and Pincky Balhara were both eliminated.

  • Roller Skating

In men’s 1000m P+E, Anand Kumar Velkimar and Siddhant Rahul Kamble finished 6th and 7th respectively. In women’s 1000m P+E, Aarthy Kasturi and Heeral Sadhu finished 5th and 7th respectively.

  • Table Tennis

Manika Batra was defeated in her women’s singles quarter-final match, while the men’s doubles pair of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar was defeated in the quarter-finals.

However, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee scripted history by qualifying for the semi-final of women’s doubles, thereby assuring a medal. They will become the first women’s doubles TT pair from India to win a table tennis medal.

  • Weightlifting

Returning from an injury to compete in her second Asian Games campaign, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu finished fourth.

Topics:  Rohan Bopanna   Squash   Saurav Ghosal 

