2023 Asian Games, Day 5 Wrap: India Ascend With Shooting Gold & 2 Other Medals

India won three medals on Day 5 of the 2023 Asian Games, taking their total tally to 25. With this, India have climbed up a couple of places on the medals tally, and are now occupying fifth position.
The day started off with a silver medal in wushu, where Roshibina Devi Naorem was defeated by China’s Wu Xiaowei in the gold medal match. Albeit, she became the first, and the solitary medallist from India’s wushu contingent.
Shooters brought glory once again, as the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won a gold medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol Team event. Recording a total of 1734, they finished ahead of China and Vietnam to win India's sixth gold medal.
The third medal of the day arrived in equestrian. Anush Agarwalla, who was a part of the gold medal-winning dressage team, secured a bronze medal in the individual dressage event.
Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak, India’s only gymnast at the Hangzhou Asian Games, had a rather disappointing outing as she finished eighth in the final of women’s vault.
Badminton
The Indian women’s team qualified for the quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Mongolia.
Boxing
India had a mixed day at the office, which started off with Jaismine Lamboria qualifying for the quarter-final of women’s 57-60kg category. However, Deepak, who had recently won a bronze medal at the World Championships, was defeated in the Round of 16 of men’s 46-51kg category. In men’s 63.5-71kg, Nishant Dev qualified for the quarter-final by knocking out Vietnam’s Bui Phouc Tung.
Bridge
The Indian men’s team is currently in second position after eight rounds, while the mixed and women’s teams are in sixth and seventh positions respectively.
Football
The Indian men’s football team came to a conclusion, as they were handed a 0-2 defeat by Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16.
Hockey
The Indian men’s team secured their third consecutive win, beating 2018’s gold medallists, Japan, by a 4-2 margin. Abhishek scored a brace, while the other two goals were scored by Amit Rohidas and Mandeep Singh.
Squash
The Indian squash contingent also had a mixed day at the office. While the women’s team were handed a 0-3 drubbing by Malaysia, the men’s team had it easy against Nepal, securing a 3-0 triumph.
Swimming
Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat made it to the final round of men’s 800m freestyle, where they finished 7th and 8th respectively.
The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Srihari Nataraj, Anand Anilkumar, Vishal Grewal and Tanish George finished in the sixth position, while the women’s 4x200m team of Dhinidhi Desinghu, Vritti Agarwal, Shivangi Sarma and Hashika Ramachandra finished eighth.
Table Tennis
The day had a horrendous start for the table tennis contingent, as both mixed doubles pairs – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai-Sreeja Akula – lost their respective Round of 16 contests.
Sreeja then lost her Round of 32 game in women’s singles, but Manika advanced to the Round of 16. The pair of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar qualified for the Round of 16 of men’s doubles, while Sreeja Akula-Diya Chitale and Ayhika Mukherjee-Sutirtha Mukherjee did the same in women’s doubles.
In men’s singles, both Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran qualified for the Round of 16.
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan qualified for the final of men’s doubles, whilst Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale qualified for the final of mixed doubles.
