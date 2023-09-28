Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on 29 Sep: Events, Timings & Athletes in Action

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is in progress and will conclude with an opening ceremony on 8 October 2023. This year, the Asian Games are being hosted in China's Hangzhou.

A total of 655 athletes are participating in different sports events from the Indian contingent. Till date, the Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 for India stand at 25.

On Thursday, 28 September 2023 (Day 5), Indian athletes were successful in adding three more medals to the medals tally table, including one gold, one bronze, and one silver.

The gold medal was won in Shooting – Men's 10m air pistol team by Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, and Sarabjot Singh. Silver medals was won in Wushu – Women's 60kg by Naorem Roshibina Devi. Bronze medal was won in Equestrian – Individual dressage by Anush Agarwalla.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games Schedule 2023 for India Day 6 on 29 September.