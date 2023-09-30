Asian Games: Abhay Singh, Who Won Gold for India, Once Wanted to Quit Squash

In December 2021, Abhay Singh was considering quitting squash altogether after failing to make it to the Indian squad for some important events. Then he was picked in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He changed his mind, played in a tournament to prepare for CWG and won his first Challenger Tour event in Lorient, France, in May 2022. He went to play in the Commonwealth Games and continued squash.

It proved to be a good decision as on Saturday, Abhay Singh scripted history for India at the 2023 Asian Games as he came back from the brink of defeat to beat Pakistan's Noor Zaman 3-2 in the third match, winning the match after facing a match ball at 8-10.