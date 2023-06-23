Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India Name 54-Member Squad, Neeraj to Miss

India have named a 54-member team for the Asian Athletics Championships 2023, to be held in Bangkok from 12 to 16 July, featuring star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and new decathlon champion Tejaswin Shankar in the national track and field contingent.

The team was picked by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). At Asian Athletics Championships, the focus will be on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin, who did very well at the recently concluded Inter-State Athletic Championships 2023 in Bhubaneswar.