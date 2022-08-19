Passion and Hardwork Motivates Murali Sreeshankar to Leap Past Setbacks

On a cold windy night at the Alexander Stadium in Smithfield, Birmingham, Murali Sreeshankar took a leap of faith that made him the first Indian to win a silver medal in men’s long jump at the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old's impressive jump of 8.08m in the finals earlier this month was on par with LaQuan Nairn of the Bahamas, who was in the lead. However, it was not good enough to clinch him a gold.

Sreeshankar finished second as LaQuan’s second-best jump of 7.94m proved better than that of the young Indian (7.84m). The rules of long jump state that if two jumpers are tied on same distance, one who has a better second-best effort will be ranked ahead of the other.