With 6 Finalists, India Register Best-Ever Show at World Athletics Championships

Murali Sreeshankar – 7th in Long Jump

Long jumper Murali Sheeshankar had a mixed campaign in Oregon. Even though he became the first athlete from his nation to make it to the finals of the World Athletics Championships in long jump, he was certainly not seen at his best during his event.

Barring Neeraj, Sreeshankar was arguably India’s biggest hope for a medal, for all the right reasons. The 23-year-old from Kerala shattered his own national record with a spectacular 8.26m jump in the 2021 Federation Cup.

Sreeshankar hit exactly the 8-metre mark in the qualifiers with his second-round jump. He was second in his group, behind Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou. However, with as many as five long jumpers going north of 8m from the other group, the Indian starlet was always likely to be up for a stern test in the finals.

A similar jump of 8m was never going to be enough to secure a medal, but Sreeshankar failing to reach even that mark took the Indian contingent by surprise. He came close, with a 7.96m jump in his first round attempt in the finals, but that was about all he had left in the tank. That being said, he still remains a major medal contender for India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will also be his first outing in that event after missing the previous edition owing to appendicitis.