‘Ice Cool at the Big Stage’: Sportspersons React to Neeraj Chopra’s Silver
Anju Bobby George, the only other Indian with a podium finish at the Championships, congratulated Chopra.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships by clinching the silver medal in the javelin throw final in Oregon, United States on Sunday, 24 July, with an impressive 88.13 metre throw.
Former long jumper Anju Bobby George, the only other Indian with a podium finish at the World Championships, as well as other notable athletes, congratulated Chopra on his historic feat.
Former captain of the Indian hockey team Viren Rasquinha lauded Chopra's "ice cool temperament" at the big stage.
Cricketer Virender Sehwag said that thanks to Chopra, “Kya Fenkta Hai” will become a massive compliment for a generation of Indians.
PR Sreejesh, Olympian and goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team, called Neeraj Chopra an inspiration to billions of people.
Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, trailblazing sprinter PT Usha, paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia, and wrestler Bajrang Punia were some of the others who congratulated Chopra.
Chopra had won the Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Olympics.
