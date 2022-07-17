World C'ships, Day 2: Murali Sreeshankar Finishes 7th in Long Jump Final

Sreeshankar had gone into the championships in the joint second spot in the season's top list on the basis of his national record 8.36m jump.

China's Jianan Wang won the gold with a sensational final round jump of 8.36m while Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, who was leading till the penultimate round, won the silver with a best effort of 8.30m. Season leader Simon Ehammer (8.16m) of Switzerland took the bronze.

His father and coach S Murali said it was sheer bad luck that Sreeshankar could not at least jump more than 8.16m, which would have given him a bronze.

"Sreeshankar was confident to do well today but it was sheer bad luck. Jumping more than 8.16m was within his reach and he has done many times this season," Murali told PTI.

"The third jump turned out to be a foul by just 3mm and had it been a legal one, Sreeshankar would have crossed at least 8.16m and won a medal. But we have to look ahead with this World Championships experience and do well in the Commonwealth Games."