World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Ranks Seventh in Women’s Javelin Throw
Rani is the only Indian woman competing in the women's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championship.
Annu Rani, the only Indian woman to reach the finals of women's javelin throw event twice at the World Athletics Championships, finished seventh at the finals held in Oregon, US, on Saturday, 23 July.
With her effort of 61.12 m, Rani achieved her best of the day in her second attempt but failed to cross 60m mark in other five throws on Friday.
Her series read 56.18m, 61.12m, 59.27m, 58.14m, 59.98m and 58.70m. She has a season's and personal best of 63.82m
Meanwhile, Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber ranked first, successfully defending her world title with a throw of 66.91 metres in round three, taking a lead. US' Kara Winger clinched the silver with a last round effort of 64.05m
Haruka Kitaguchi secured the bronze medal for Japan, throwing 63.27 metres in the final round, inching past China's Olympian Liu Shiying's throw of 63.25 metres who came in fourth.
All athletes in the competition throw the javelin in six rounds, with final ranks being decided as an average of all six.
With Rani ranking seventh, India's chances of securing a gold at the women's World Championships seem low.
Rani, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, was the first Indian to reach the finals of the event in 2019, at the World Athletics Championship held in Doha.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.