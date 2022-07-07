Kerur Communal Clashes: 18 Arrested After 3 Stabbed, Shops Burnt

A day after communal clashes broke out between two groups of different faith, Bagalkote police have arrested 18 people and have registered four First Information Reports (FIRs).

As of now, all accused have been sent to judicial custody and investigation is underway. Security in and around Kerur village has also been beefed up and section 144 has been imposed for two days starting 6 July 2022 to bring the situation under control.