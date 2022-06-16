Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Cop's Collar Amid Cong Protest Over ED Summons, FIR Filed
The congress leader later said that she had no intention of humiliating the police official.
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, on Thursday, 16 June, grabbed a cop by his collar in Hyderabad amid the party's protest over Enforcement Directorate's summons to Rahul Gandhi.
Inspector of Punjagutta PS, Niranjan Reddy stated that a case has been registered against Chowdhury and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy under sections 151 (continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 140 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), news agency ANI reported.
A video showing Chowdhury "arguing" with police officials who were trying to prevent her from going to Raj Bhavan went viral later in the day. She was taken away by women police personnel and sent to preventive custody.
Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said that she had no intention of humiliating the police official and she merely caught hold of his shoulder as she was about to fall when being pushed.
She stated,
"We know how to respect the uniform. Police also have to learn to respect women. I have no intention of hitting policemen. That is not my intention at all. But I was being manhandled. I was losing my balance and I was falling on that man. You can see that in the visuals very clearly that they are suddenly trying to push me and that is the reason my hand slipped. When I was (trying to hold the shoulder) reaching for his shoulder, he moved and I caught his collar. It was not my intention to humiliate him or anything like that."
"If you touch me... I drag you up to the Parliament. Khabardar (beware) if you mess with us. We are peacefully walking along with women. What is this drama?" the leader said during the protest.
Protests Erupt in Telangana
Tensions prevailed near Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, after scores of Congress leaders and workers held a protest against the grilling of Rahul Gandhi.
Several party workers sustained injuries as the police lathi-charged protesters, quelling their attempts to march towards Raj Bhavan.
A senior police official said there was no permission for the "Chalo Raj Bhavan" rally adding some police personnel also suffered minor injuries during the protest.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.