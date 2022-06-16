Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Cop's Collar Amid Cong Protest Over ED Summons, FIR Filed

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, on Thursday, 16 June, grabbed a cop by his collar in Hyderabad amid the party's protest over Enforcement Directorate's summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Inspector of Punjagutta PS, Niranjan Reddy stated that a case has been registered against Chowdhury and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy under sections 151 (continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 140 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), news agency ANI reported.