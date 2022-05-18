At Least 2 Killed Amid Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru, Many Areas Waterlogged
2 labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in Ullal on Wednesday, while 1 managed to escape.
At least two people were killed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 18 May, and several scrambled for shelter with heavy rains causing widespread waterlogging across the city, Hindustan Times reported.
Two labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in West Bengaluru’s Ullal on Wednesday morning, while one managed to escape.
Heavy rains are expected to continue in many parts of Bengaluru, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicting thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain on Wednesday morning.
The IMD on Tuesday had issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city.
According to IMD Bengaluru, rainfall is expected in Bengaluru (Urban) and Bengaluru (Rural), as well as other parts of Karnataka, including Koppal, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, on Wednesday.
Knee-Deep Watern, Heavy Traffic Congestion in Several Areas
Several parts of Bengaluru saw heavy downpour on Tuesday, with many roads waterlogged. Knee-deep water in some areas led to commuters being stuck for hours as vehicles could not move forward. In addition, several areas witnessed heavy traffic congestion as heavy rains continued for a few hours in the city on Tuesday evening.
Citizens also shared videos of the situation on social media, complaining of waterlogging.
Several areas across the city were affected, including Mysore Road, Magadi Road, Kengeri, Nagarbhavi, Sultanpet, Old Tharagupet, Chickpet, Kalyananagar, Shanti Nagar, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Majestic, Yeshwantpur and Silk Board junction, reported The News Minute.
The highest rainfall was registered in Horamavu (155 mm), which was followed by Yelahanka (129 mm) and Vidyapeetha (127 mm).
According to IMD, rainfall between 64.5 mm-115.5 mm is considered heavy, and between 115.6mm-204.4mm is very heavy.
Rajmahal (122 mm), Nagapura (120 mm), Sampanginagar (119 mm), Dasarahalli (110 mm), Vidyaranyapura (109 mm), Doddanekkundi (108 mm), Banaswadi (106 mm) and Jakkur (102 mm) also registered rainfall above 100 mm. Many other parts of the city also witnessed rainfall above 50 mm.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The News Minute.)
