Bengaluru's Heavy Rains Flooded Our House Within an Hour

Nightlong heavy rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 17 May, threw normal life out of gear and caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

We have been living in Mahadevpura for the last five years. Every year, however, our house gets flooded when there is heavy rainfall, causing damage to woodwork, furniture, and electrical appliances.

On the night of 17 May, when the rain started, it hardly took an hour or so for our house to get flooded.