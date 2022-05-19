Bengaluru's Heavy Rains Flooded Our House Within an Hour
Every time there is heavy rain, water enters our house. and the other 25 houses that are around here.
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma and Pawan Kumar
Nightlong heavy rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 17 May, threw normal life out of gear and caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.
We have been living in Mahadevpura for the last five years. Every year, however, our house gets flooded when there is heavy rainfall, causing damage to woodwork, furniture, and electrical appliances.
On the night of 17 May, when the rain started, it hardly took an hour or so for our house to get flooded.
The rain has become a nightmare for us. Every time there is heavy rainfall, water enters our house. Not just ours but also into the other 25 houses that are around this place.
This property was developed by providing proper stormwater drainage which took the water to the lake nearby. However, a tech park has come in the last 5 years and they have blocked the channel of water that flows from our complex to the lake.
No Action Taken Despite Several Complaints
We have tried reaching out to the authorities several times but nothing conclusive ever came out.
For the past 3-4 years, we have been knocking on the doors of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and the drain department, but so far, nothing has happened. I don’t know how long we will have to stay like this.
The Quint reached out to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike but there has been no response. The story would be updated as soon as we receive a response.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.