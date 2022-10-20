ADVERTISEMENT

Rain Batters Bengaluru: Roads Flooded, Walls Collapsed, and Vehicles Damaged

The IMD has issued a yellow alert and has termed 2022 the wettest year on record in the city.

Ananth Shreyas
Published
South India News
3 min read
Rain Batters Bengaluru: Roads Flooded, Walls Collapsed, and Vehicles Damaged
i

Bengaluru received very heavy rainfall on the night of Wednesday, 19 October, leading to urban flooding in several low-lying areas. Accompanied by thunder and lightning, the incessant rainfall also caused damage to infrastructure and vehicles in the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and has termed 2022 the wettest year on record in the city.

Also Read

Why You Can't Blame Excess Rains Alone for the Mess That's Bengaluru Right Now

Why You Can't Blame Excess Rains Alone for the Mess That's Bengaluru Right Now
ADVERTISEMENT

No Respite From Rain for Bengalurians 

Bengaluru woke up to a rainy Thursday, with several areas in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the city being flooded. The rain, which started lashing the city limits the previous night, has left several areas, such as Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Yemaluru, HAL Layout, HSR Layout, Guttahalli, Shivajinagara, Sultanpete, Jayanagara, Hebbala, and even Yelahanka, inundated.

In Bommanahalli's Anugaha Layout, water entered several houses on the night of 19 October, and residents had to wait till the next morning to get it pumped out. More than 50 houses have been affected by knee-deep water.

Water being pumped out of flooded homes and streets in Bommanahalli.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Bengaluru has received 170.6 centimetres of rainfall this year, making it the wettest year to have been recorded. The data was measured on 15 October, following which the IMD issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru Rural and Urban till the night of 23 October.

A basement complex in VV Puram, several apartment buildings in Yemaluru, and residential areas in Bellandur were water-logged. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike began the draining process early in the morning and has assured to help residents cope with damages.

Several residential areas and apartment complex basements were flooded with water after rains battered the South, East, and North regions of Bengaluru.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

In Bengaluru's old town, several vehicles were stranded on roads due to water-logging. The owners of cars and two-wheelers had a difficult time removing their automobiles from places where water levels kept rising.

In Sultanpete and Shivajinagar, two-wheelers were stuck inside the water for more than seven hours. Residents and shopkeepers living nearby also extended help by trying to shift abandoned vehicles to a safer place.

According to the Meteorological Department, the northern part of Bengaluru received around 59 mm rainfall, while the eastern parts of the city – HAL Airport, Mahadevapura, and Doddaanekundi – received 80 mm of rainfall on 19 October 2022.

Two-wheelers abandoned after water floods low-lying areas of Bengaluru's old town in Sultanpete.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

The rains in the city, which is receiving twice as normal rainfall this year, have also adversely affected infrastructural projects that are under development.

A wall built at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) construction site near the Janata Dal (Secular) office collapsed, damaging seven cars and two motorbikes.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the two people who were in a car parked nearby had a narrow escape.

A wall at the metro construction site in Sheshadripuram has collapsed, damaging seven cars and 2 two-wheelers.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Also Read

Explained: Bengaluru’s Water Crisis Amid Floods and the Way Forward

Explained: Bengaluru’s Water Crisis Amid Floods and the Way Forward

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×