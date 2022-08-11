Three Key Suspects Arrested for BJYM Leader's Murder in Karnataka

BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on 26 July.

The 32-year-old had closed his poultry shop, Akshaya Poultry Farm, and was returning home when the attackers charged at him with a machete.

Tensions gripped Bellare after the murder as the police reportedly shut down all shops, establishments, and hotels in the area amid protests.

Several Hindutva organisations launched demonstrations against the murder, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh in Kadaba, Suliya, and Puttur to protest Nettaru's killing.

Instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge were also reported from the district on 27 July, amid the uproar.