Cops’ Probe of WhatsApp Groups Reveals Konaseema Violence Was ‘Pre-Planned’

This reporter, who is presently in Amalapuram town, spoke to the officers investigating the violence. The police retrieved direct evidence by collecting footage from the minister’s and the MLA’s houses, KIMS Hospital, and other places on the route that the mob travelled that had CCTV cameras. The footage was enhanced using technology and the personnel who were present when the violence broke out were called in to identify those who participated in the violence.

Earlier investigating officials had revealed to TNM that two dominant castes in the district – Kapus and Setti Balijas – and some members from the Nagavamsam community were predominantly those who participated in the protests.

The police investigation also found that over 20 WhatsApp groups were active prior to the violence. Provocative messages were shared in the groups with specific instructions on how the violence was to be orchestrated. According to the police, these WhatsApp groups were created with the intention of uniting “friends” who believe that the district’s name should only be Konaseema. Clearly, those in the groups were aggrieved by the government’s decision to prefix Dr BR Ambedkar’s name to the district.

While the newly carved out district was named Konaseema on 4 April, the government announced its decision to prefix Dr BR Ambedkar to the name on 18 May.