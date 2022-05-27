AP District Renaming: 19 From Jana Sena, BJP Arrested for Violence in Konaseema

Nineteen people have been arrested in Amalapuram of Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, after the homes of a minister and an MLA were set on fire on Tuesday, 24 May. The violence broke out over the proposed renaming of the newly created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The houses of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu and MLA P Satish were set on fire in the violence. Around six vehicles, including a police vehicle and an educational institution's bus, were also set ablaze. The protesters indulged in stone-pelting in which 20 police officers were injured.