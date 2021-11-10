How Ayodhya Has Changed in Two Years Since Supreme Court's Verdict on Ram Mandir
After the SC's decision in favour of Ram Temple in 2019, the temple construction in Ayodhya has gained momentum.
Video Producer: Piyush Rai
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman/Deepthi Ramdas
After the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the construction of a Ram Temple in 2019, the construction and other related activities in Ayodhya have gained momentum. In the past two years, Ayodhya has seen an influx of devotees visiting the construction site almost every day.
The officials associated with the temple trust say that the temple will be ready by December 2023, but the artisans working in the Ram Mandir workshop believe otherwise. They say that it may take five to six years for the temple to be built in its proposed grand form.
On the other hand, the construction of the mosque in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya has not even started yet. In 2019, the Supreme Court, while giving its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, had directed the government to provide 5 acres of land for the construction of the mosque.
