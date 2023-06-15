'New Muslim League': BJP's Dig After Karnataka Govt Repeals Anti-Conversion Law

"Do you want Hindus to be wiped out? Conversion Mafia has influenced Siddaramaiah and his cabinet to withdraw “Anti Conversion Law” which was introduced by BJP," tweeted senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) after the Congress government in Karnataka decided to repeal the controversial Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly called the anti-conversion act.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Cabinet made the decision in a meeting held on Thursday, 15 June. "The anti-conversion act was repealed as the Cabinet found it to be unconstitutional," a source told The Quint.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reacted sharply after the act, which was introduced by them, was decided to be scrapped by the Congress government in Karnataka.
The BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi said, "The Conversion Mafia in Karnataka ensures that the #AntiHinduCONgress repeals the anti-conversion law brought in by the BJP government."
"Congress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to hurt Hindus," he added.
Bengaluru Archbishop Welcomes the Step
Meanwhile, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado welcomed the Congress government's decision to repeal the law.
"The repeal of this controversial bill serves as a validation of the consistent stand taken by the Church and the Community," he said.
"It reaffirms the belief that the legislation was not only detrimental to the individual's freedom of religion but also stood in direct contradiction to the provisions enshrined in Article 24 of the Indian Constitution," he added.
"The Anti-conversion Bill in Karnataka and in other states have increased the attacks on the Christians, as it encouraged the fringe elements to attack and cause harm to Christians. It fueled doubts, mistrust and disharmony between communities. I hope the other States will also follow suit and withdraw the bill," Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado said.
The bill had been introduced by the BJP government under Basavaraj Bommai, and was passed into law by the state Legislative Assembly in 2022.
