Caste Is a Bigger Issue: A BJP Leader Questions Karnataka’s Anti-Conversion Act

Adagur H Vishwanath, a BJP MLC does not think the Hindus of Karnataka are being forcefully converted to other religions. But, according Vishwanath, his views were not heard in Karnataka's Upper House, because he contradicted most BJP legislators, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who were supporting the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act – 2021, popularly known as the anti-conversion act.

Karnataka’s Legislative Council passed the anti-conversion act on 15 September. The state's minority groups, including the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado, have opposed the legislation and plan to challenge it in a court of law. The Congress staged a walkout opposing the bill on 15 September.