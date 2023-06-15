Karnataka Cabinet Rolls Back Controversial Anti-Conversion Law

Apart from the anti-conversion act, the Cabinet has also decided to do away with the amendments made to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, which, according to farmers organisations, threatened the life of traditional, government run agricultural markets. The amendments were considered to be in line with the farm laws of the Centre, which were repealed in 2021.

The state government has also decided to do away with the textbook revisions introduced by the previous government. "All chapters on RSS ideologues including Hedgewar will be removed. We do not want to teach students ideas of people who caused communal divide," the source said.

The BJP government had introduced several changes to textbooks, which were opposed fervently by Kannada literatures, some of whom even asked the government to withdraw their work from textbooks in the state.