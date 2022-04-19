Lingayat Seer Accuses Karnataka BJP Govt of Taking 30% Cut From Grants For Mutts

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bommai said that his government takes the allegations "very seriously" and will "get to the bottom of the case".

"He's a great Swamiji," Bommai said. "He's well known in the state. I only request his holiness to furnish the proof of whom the commission was paid to, for what purpose he has paid, and to whom he has paid... We will certainly inquire and get to the bottom of the case," he added.

In July 2021, when Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa was exiting as the chief minister of the state, Dingaleshwara Swami led a delegation of over two dozen sadhus from across the state to extend support to him. He had also warned of a BJP fallout in the state if Yediyurappa was removed from the post.